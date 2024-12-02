Wolfpack competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment halt for a radio check at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. 3/2CR held a squadron wide competition, consisting of a stress shot lane, vehicle recovery, urban operations and pugil sticks bouts to increase cohesion and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)