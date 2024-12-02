U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment move to their next objective at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. 3/2CR held a squadron wide competition, consisting of a stress shot lane, vehicle recovery, urban operations and pugil sticks bouts to increase cohesion and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2024 01:49
|Photo ID:
|8784483
|VIRIN:
|241205-A-BS310-1090
|Resolution:
|7314x4876
|Size:
|18.65 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wolfpack competition [Image 13 of 13], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.