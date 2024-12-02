Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire M4 carbine rifles at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 5, 2024. 3/2CR held a squadron wide competition, consisting of a stress shot lane, vehicle recovery, urban operations and pugil sticks bouts to increase cohesion and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.06.2024 01:49
    Photo ID: 8784488
    VIRIN: 241205-A-BS310-1117
    Resolution: 7266x4844
    Size: 21.81 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolfpack competition [Image 13 of 13], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wolfpack
    Cavalry
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    VictoryCorps

