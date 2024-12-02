Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice

U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly a UH-1Y Venom while U.S. Navy Corpsman with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct enroute care on a simulated casualty during Bold Quest 24, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2024 13:58
|Photo ID:
|8783554
|VIRIN:
|241028-M-MU578-1297
|Resolution:
|6794x4532
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
