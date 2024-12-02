Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Corpsman with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct enroute care for a simulated casualty on a UH-1Y Venom, during Bold Quest 24, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)