    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice [Image 1 of 7]

    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Corpsman with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, conduct enroute care for a simulated casualty on a UH-1Y Venom, during Bold Quest 24, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:58
    Photo ID: 8783551
    VIRIN: 241028-M-MU578-1280
    Resolution: 7986x5327
    Size: 6.38 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Simulated Casualties
    2nd Medical Battalion
    Bold Quest 24
    BoldQuest24
    BQ24

    OPTIONS

