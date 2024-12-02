Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Morgan McLeod, a general surgeon with Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 12, Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune, explains how she would treat a simulated casualty’s wounds during Bold Quest 24, on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 2024. Bold Quest 24 is a joint staff sponsored, multi-national venue designed to enhance and develop interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.05.2024 13:58
    Photo ID: 8783556
    VIRIN: 241028-M-MU578-1095
    Resolution: 7852x5237
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice
    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice
    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice
    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice
    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice
    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice
    Bold Quest 24: Casualty Evacuations and Enroute Care Team Practice

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Simulated Casualties
    2nd Medical Battalion
    Bold Quest 24
    BoldQuest24
    BQ24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download