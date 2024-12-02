Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ayase City Hall Visit [Image 2 of 5]

    Ayase City Hall Visit

    AYASE, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 3, 2024) - Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, shakes hands with Yoshihiko Katsukawa, mayor of Ayase City, during a courtesy call at the Ayase City Hall. During the courtesy call, Cmdr. Daniel Ropp, a Sailor stationed at NAF Atsugi was recognized for his artwork that will be displayed in the Ayase City Hall for one year. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8782247
    VIRIN: 241203-N-BB059-1002
    Resolution: 5991x3998
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ayase City Hall Visit [Image 5 of 5], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    art
    mayor
    navy
    ayase
    visit

