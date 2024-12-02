Ayase City Hall Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 3, 2024) - Cmdr. Daniel Ropp, a Sailor stationed at NAF Atsugi, talks about his artwork during a courtesy call at the Ayase City Hall. During the courtesy call, Ropp was recognized for his artwork that will be displayed in the Ayase City Hall for one year. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)