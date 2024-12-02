Ayase City Hall Visit

NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Dec. 3, 2024) - Capt. Nicolas Leclerc, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, speaks with Yoshihiko Katsukawa, mayor of Ayase City, during a courtesy call at the Ayase City Hall. During the courtesy call, Cmdr. Daniel Ropp, a Sailor stationed at NAF Atsugi was recognized for his artwork that will be displayed in the Ayase City Hall for one year. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.(U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 20:52
|Photo ID:
|8782246
|VIRIN:
|241203-N-BB059-1011
|Resolution:
|6472x4319
|Size:
|15.41 MB
|Location:
|AYASE, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
