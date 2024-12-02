Mission control: The critical work of SARM

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Moretto, right, Tech. Sgt. Bryan Cooper, center, and Abelardo Rodriguez, all 8th Airlift Squadron aviation resource managers, stand together at the 8th AS at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 3, 2024. The SARM team plays a vital role in supporting the mission of the 62d Airlift Wing and Air Mobility Command by managing aviation resources, scheduling aircraft and aircrew, managing flight operations and providing critical reports and analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 19:07
    Photo ID: 8782177
    VIRIN: 241203-F-SK889-1101
    Resolution: 3788x2520
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    SARM
    U.S. Air Force
    62d AW
    aircrew readiness

