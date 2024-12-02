Mission control: The critical work of SARM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Moretto, right, Tech. Sgt. Bryan Cooper, center, and Abelardo Rodriguez, all 8th Airlift Squadron aviation resource managers, stand together at the 8th AS at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 3, 2024. The SARM team plays a vital role in supporting the mission of the 62d Airlift Wing and Air Mobility Command by managing aviation resources, scheduling aircraft and aircrew, managing flight operations and providing critical reports and analysis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)