Mission control: The critical work of SARM

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rachel Moretto, 8th Airlift Squadron aviation resource manager, oversees the squadron’s daily operations at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Dec. 3, 2024. The diligent work of the SARM team arms the 62d Airlift Wing with a force ready to meet the safe and successful execution of the Wing’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)