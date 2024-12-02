Mission control: The critical work of SARM

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- The precision of U.S. Air Force aircrew and aircraft coordination is crucial for the success of any flight mission, and at the heart of that process are squadron aviation resource managers. Often working behind the scenes, SARM personnel ensure every detail aligns perfectly to keep the global airlift mission moving forward.



Tasked with managing aviation resources, flight operations and providing critical reports and analysis, SARM personnel provide the foundation for safe and effective operations. Their responsibilities extend to scheduling missions, validating safety requirements and ensuring aircrew are up to date on the latest regulations and policies from the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Defense, and the United States Air Force - a workload emphasizing their vital role in operational readiness.



“SARM personnel are some of the busiest in the squadron, we’re usually the first ones in the office and the last ones to leave,” said Senior Airman Jenina Albajeso, 62d Operations Support Squadron current operations scheduler. “No one in the aircrew can participate in any mission without SARM’s expertise. Once the crew for a mission is identified, SARM scrupulously scrutinizes the aircrews’ training and qualifications thereby underwriting our aircrews’ high degree of capability and readiness to execute our missions.”



SARM personnel are pivotal players in the intricate coordination and execution of flying and are assigned to support various units throughout the 62d Airlift Wing.



“The SARM team collaborates with schedulers to resolve scheduling conflicts and ensure operations run smoothly,” said Tech. Sgt. Bryan Cooper, 8th Airlift Squadron aviation resource manager. “[We] also work with leadership ensuring resources are properly allocated to meet operational requirements to identify and mitigate risks associated with flight operations and provide critical information to inform decision-making.”



SARM personnel must be able to quickly adapt to changing scenarios to coordinate aircraft and aircrew safety concerns on short notice with limited resources.



“As a SARM, I have had the privilege of serving in a unique and challenging role which requires a blend of technical expertise, leadership skills and collaboration,” said Cooper. “I have always been fascinated by aviation and the importance of airpower in military operations. I find it incredibly rewarding to know my work has a direct impact on the safety and effectiveness of aircrew members.”



Cooper emphasized SARM personnel help ensure the Wing's aviation resources are properly integrated with other military services and Coalition partners, supporting Joint operations and global mobility airlift missions.



“It requires patience and dedication to the goal of being a part of something bigger than yourself,” said Albajeso. “Knowing your hard work contributes to the accomplishment of missions that impacts people and causes around the world.”

