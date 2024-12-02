USNS Mercy Fire Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sailors receive a scenario briefing before a fire fighting drill aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Mercy Exercise 25-1, Dec. 4, 2024. MERCEX 25-1 is a week long, pier side evolution that highlights integration and training between reduced and full operating status Sailors. When called upon, Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day activation status in order to support missions over the horizon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)