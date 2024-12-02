U.S. Navy Sailors check each other’s fire fighting gear during a fire fighting drill aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Mercy Exercise 25-1, Dec. 4, 2024. MERCEX 25-1 is a week long, pier side evolution that highlights integration and training between reduced and full operating status Sailors. When called upon, Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day activation status in order to support missions over the horizon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8782159
|VIRIN:
|241204-N-AU520-1018
|Resolution:
|4165x2772
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNS Mercy Fire Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.