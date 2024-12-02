Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Mercy Fire Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    USNS Mercy Fire Drill

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    U.S. Navy Sailors fight a simulated class bravo fire during a fire fighting drill aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during Mercy Exercise 25-1, Dec. 4, 2024. MERCEX 25-1 is a week long, pier side evolution that highlights integration and training between reduced and full operating status Sailors. When called upon, Mercy can steam to assist anywhere to provide relief as a symbol of Navy Medicine’s abilities around the world, and must be in a five-day activation status in order to support missions over the horizon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Woitzel)

