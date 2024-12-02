Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

U.S. Airmen and Guardians with the 81st Training Group gather for Thanksgiving lunch at the Azalea Dining facility on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 28, 2024. Thanksgiving was served by senior leaders across the installation to those unable to go home for the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
