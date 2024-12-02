Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Powell, 81st Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Montgomery, 2nd Air Force command chief, prepare and serve plates at the Azalea Dining Facility for Thanksgiving lunch on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 28, 2024. Thanksgiving was served by senior leaders across the installation to those unable to go home for the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    This work, Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

