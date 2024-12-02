Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Powell, 81st Training Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Montgomery, 2nd Air Force command chief, prepare and serve plates at the Azalea Dining Facility for Thanksgiving lunch on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 28, 2024. Thanksgiving was served by senior leaders across the installation to those unable to go home for the holiday. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)