Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits 

    81st Training Wing

    A senior leader assigned to the 335th Training Squadron adds to a plate before serving it during Thanksgiving lunch at the Azalea Dining facility on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 28, 2024. Commanders, first sergeants and other senior leaders served Thanksgiving lunch to training and permanent party Airmen who were unable to travel home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 17:58
    Photo ID: 8782116
    VIRIN: 241128-F-IE886-1101
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.35 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Devyn Waits, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals
    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals
    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals
    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals
    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals
    Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military family
    81st Training Wing
    81st Force Support Squadron
    Thanksgiving lunch
    81st Training Group
    Azalea Dining Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download