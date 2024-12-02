Keesler leaders serve Thanksgiving meals

A senior leader assigned to the 335th Training Squadron adds to a plate before serving it during Thanksgiving lunch at the Azalea Dining facility on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 28, 2024. Commanders, first sergeants and other senior leaders served Thanksgiving lunch to training and permanent party Airmen who were unable to travel home for the holidays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Waits)
