Hurricane Helene Response

Kaeleigh Wedin from Sacramento District ensures the harness is properly secured before getting on the lift to see loads being called at the McIntosh County debris site. Wedin is supporting Hurrcane Helene response efforts.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8781272
|VIRIN:
|241201-A-YY505-1003
|Resolution:
|1290x1697
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
