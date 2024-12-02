Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2024

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Kaeleigh Wedin from Sacramento District ensures the harness is properly secured before getting on the lift to see loads being called at the McIntosh County debris site. Wedin is supporting Hurrcane Helene response efforts.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8781272
    VIRIN: 241201-A-YY505-1003
    Resolution: 1290x1697
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3], by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Sacramento District
    Savannah District
    South Atlantic Division
    Helene24

