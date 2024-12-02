Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kaeleigh Wedin from Sacramento District is supporting the Hurricane Helene response in Savannah District as the administrative officer. Wedin visited the McIntosh County debris site and viewed load calling from the lift. Prior to getting on the equipment, Wedin gives a thumbs up as she is donned with the proper personal protective equipment - helmet with chin strap, vest, shoes and harness.