Kaeleigh Wedin gets assistance with her safety equipment from quality assurance supervisor Danae Olsen at the McIntosh County debris site. Both Wedin and Olsen are from Sacramento District supporting Hurricane Helene response efforts.
12.01.2024
12.04.2024
|8781270
|241201-A-YY505-1002
|1290x1716
|1011.91 KB
|US
|5
|1
