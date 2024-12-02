USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2024) Ensign Richie Delmundo, uses an alidade to take the ships bearing in the pilot house while standing watch during sea and anchor detail aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Nov. 27, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)