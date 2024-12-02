PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 27, 2024) Ensign Richie Delmundo, uses an alidade to take the ships bearing in the pilot house while standing watch during sea and anchor detail aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Nov. 27, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 06:26
|Photo ID:
|8781085
|VIRIN:
|241127-N-BT947-1027
|Resolution:
|3500x2333
|Size:
|798.15 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Princeton conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.