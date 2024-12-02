USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 04, 2024) - Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, center, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE, speaks with officers during a routine visit aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Dec. 04, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)