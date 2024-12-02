Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group [Image 3 of 5]

    USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 04, 2024) - Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE, addresses the crew on the ships 1MC during a routine visit aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Dec. 04, 2024. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Grubbs)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 06:26
    Photo ID: 8781083
    VIRIN: 241204-N-PV401-1112
    Resolution: 2832x4240
    Size: 676.51 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    U.S. 3rd Fleet
    CSG-1
    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group
    USS William P Lawrence
    DDG 110

