Festival Logo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Giant Kite Festival of Sagami is a celebration of community, where families come together to enjoy food, music and the thrill of watching kites dance in the sky. This was the logo created for the event and used in the news video. Every year on May 4th and 5th on the banks of the Sagami River, at Shindo Sports Park, the Giant Kite Festival of Sagami is held.



U.S. Army graphic by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, United States Army Garrison Japan.