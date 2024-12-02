Festival Logo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2024

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    Visual Information Division, Camp Zama, Japan

    The Giant Kite Festival of Sagami is a celebration of community, where families come together to enjoy food, music and the thrill of watching kites dance in the sky. This was the logo created for the event and used in the news video. Every year on May 4th and 5th on the banks of the Sagami River, at Shindo Sports Park, the Giant Kite Festival of Sagami is held.

    U.S. Army graphic by Derek Mayhew, Visual Information Division, Public Affairs Office, United States Army Garrison Japan.

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
