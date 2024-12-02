Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS's New Series Logo and Identity Design [Image 3 of 3]

    ACS's New Series Logo and Identity Design

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program at Camp Zama is launching a new video series next month to raise awareness on the wide range of support programs and services offered to help the community.
    A new logo identity and intro was created to highlight ACS's theme of keeping stressors "Left Of The Bang".
    (Graphic by Derek Mayhew)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 01:45
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
