The Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program at Camp Zama is launching a new video series next month to raise awareness on the wide range of support programs and services offered to help the community.
A new logo identity and intro was created to highlight ACS's theme of keeping stressors "Left Of The Bang".
(Graphic by Derek Mayhew)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2024 01:45
|Photo ID:
|8780818
|VIRIN:
|240229-A-YV383-1004
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|130.33 KB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACS's New Series Logo and Identity Design [Image 3 of 3], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.