USAGJ Summer Internship Poster 2024

The U.S. Army Garrison Japan 2024 Summer Internship Poster was designed to showcase the partnership and cultural awareness the program introduced to the Japanese college students who participated in the 3-week event. The students were provided on-the-job experience in an English-speaking environment in an effort to boost bilateral relations and recruit the workforce of the future. (U.S. Army graphic by Derek Mayhew)
