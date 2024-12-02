USAGJ Summer Internship Poster 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Garrison Japan 2024 Summer Internship Poster was designed to showcase the partnership and cultural awareness the program introduced to the Japanese college students who participated in the 3-week event. The students were provided on-the-job experience in an English-speaking environment in an effort to boost bilateral relations and recruit the workforce of the future. (U.S. Army graphic by Derek Mayhew)