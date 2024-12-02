Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAGJ Summer Internship Poster 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    USAGJ Summer Internship Poster 2024

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Garrison Japan 2024 Summer Internship Poster was designed to showcase the partnership and cultural awareness the program introduced to the Japanese college students who participated in the 3-week event. The students were provided on-the-job experience in an English-speaking environment in an effort to boost bilateral relations and recruit the workforce of the future. (U.S. Army graphic by Derek Mayhew)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.04.2024 01:45
    Photo ID: 8780799
    VIRIN: 240913-A-YV383-1001
    Resolution: 1941x3000
    Size: 876.42 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    This work, USAGJ Summer Internship Poster 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by Derek Mayhew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    intern program
    Poster Design

