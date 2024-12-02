USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Gen. Ronald Clark, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, briefs members of the Hawaii State Legislature at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2024. State senators and representatives met with military leaders, received strategic security briefs on the region and participated in discussions on key issues affecting local communities in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)