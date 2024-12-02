Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature [Image 6 of 6]

    USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan, Adjunct General for the State of Hawaii Department of Defense, speaks with Hawaii State Senator Les Ihara at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2024. State senators and representatives met with military leaders, received strategic security briefs on the region and participated in discussions on key issues affecting local communities in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    This work, USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

