USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan, Adjunct General for the State of Hawaii Department of Defense, speaks with Hawaii State Senator Les Ihara at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2024. State senators and representatives met with military leaders, received strategic security briefs on the region and participated in discussions on key issues affecting local communities in Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)