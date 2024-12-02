USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted members of the Hawaii State Legislature at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2024.



Hawaii state senators and representatives met with key military leaders, received strategic security briefs on the region and participated in discussions on issues affecting local communities in Hawaii.



USINDOPACOM is committed to working alongside elected officials to work toward mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting community and Department of Defense initiatives, while fulfilling its primary mission of the protection and defense of the homeland.

