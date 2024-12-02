Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature

    USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, center, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosts members...... read more read more

    AIEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted members of the Hawaii State Legislature at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Dec. 3, 2024.

    Hawaii state senators and representatives met with key military leaders, received strategic security briefs on the region and participated in discussions on issues affecting local communities in Hawaii.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to working alongside elected officials to work toward mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region, promoting community and Department of Defense initiatives, while fulfilling its primary mission of the protection and defense of the homeland.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 20:50
    Story ID: 486537
    Location: AIEA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature
    USINDOPACOM hosts Hawaii State Legislature

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    Legislature
    Press Release
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download