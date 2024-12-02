Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ikia Walker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Everett, from Arizona City, Arizona, folds the ensign during evening colors on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 21, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8779764
    VIRIN: 241121-N-IW711-1207
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 662.68 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9
    United States Navy (USN)
    Sunset (Colors)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download