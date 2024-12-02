SAN DIEGO (Nov. 21, 2024) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Everett, left, from Arizona City, Arizona, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jose Mendoza-McQuillan, from Los Angeles, prepare to lower the ensign during evening colors on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 21, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ikia Walker)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8779761
|VIRIN:
|241121-N-IW711-1057
|Resolution:
|1080x1620
|Size:
|754.32 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Evening Colors On USS Theodore Roosevelt [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ikia Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.