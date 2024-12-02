Budget analyst who returned to Germany after 30 years now working at AFSBn-Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Caroline Richard is a budget analyst with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany supporting the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 program at two APS-2 worksites. She started as federal employee 20 years ago while stationed with her husband in Naples, Italy. Her last position before coming to Germany was at the 82nd Airborne Division serving as the lead defense travel administrator. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)