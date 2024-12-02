Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Budget analyst who returned to Germany after 30 years now working at AFSBn-Germany [Image 3 of 3]

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.03.2024

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Caroline Richard is a budget analyst with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany supporting the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 program at two APS-2 worksites. She started as federal employee 20 years ago while stationed with her husband in Naples, Italy. Her last position before coming to Germany was at the 82nd Airborne Division serving as the lead defense travel administrator. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.03.2024 09:30
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: MELVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
