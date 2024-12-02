Caroline Richard is a budget analyst with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany supporting the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 program at two APS-2 worksites. She started as federal employee 20 years ago while stationed with her husband in Naples, Italy. Her last position before coming to Germany was at the 82nd Airborne Division serving as the lead defense travel administrator. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2024 09:30
|Photo ID:
|8779619
|VIRIN:
|241203-A-A4479-4438
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|658.18 KB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|MELVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Budget analyst who returned to Germany after 30 years now working at AFSBn-Germany [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Budget analyst who returned to Germany after 30 years now working at AFSBn-Germany
No keywords found.