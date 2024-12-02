Budget analyst who returned to Germany after 30 years now working at AFSBn-Germany

Caroline Richard is a budget analyst with Army Field Support Battalion-Germany supporting the Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 program at two APS-2 worksites. She arrived to Germany in August after a 30-year break. Previously, she was stationed here with her husband in Fulda, Germany, three decades ago when he was a Soldier. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|12.03.2024
|12.03.2024 09:30
|8779594
|241203-A-A4479-9482
|2085x2613
|1.73 MB
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|MELVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|1
|0
