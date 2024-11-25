Eighth Army Soldier Prevents Devastating Fire Near Pyeongtaek

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On November 9, 2024, during the Republic of Korea's 62nd Anniversary of National Firefighting Day, Staff Sgt. Shawn Kras, 5th from left, Eighth Army 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, was recognized for his heroic actions near Pyeongtaek. His quick thinking and bravery prevented a fire from spreading to a family home and livestock, saving lives and property while exemplifying the Eighth Army’s commitment to a strong alliance, partnerships and being a strength of the community."