Eighth Army Soldier Prevents Devastating Fire Near Pyeongtaek

Story by. Mr. James Choe, Eighth Army Media Relations Chief



CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – On the morning of Nov. 7, 2024, Staff Sgt. Shawn Charlie Kras of 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Eighth Army, heroically intervened to extinguish a fire that threatened the safety and property of local residents near Pyeongtaek, South Korea.



Staff Sgt. Kras, a native of Brooksville, Florida, noticed thick black smoke rising from a structure while driving to Camp Humphreys. Acting quickly, he turned back to investigate and found a tent adjacent to a barn housing hundreds of cattle engulfed in flames. The fire, which began in the tent used for tractor parking, was rapidly spreading toward the barn and posed a significant threat to the livestock and nearby property.



Kras immediately called the fire department and retrieved a fire extinguisher from his vehicle. He worked to suppress the flames, preventing the fire from reaching the barn or spreading further. The family and owners soon joined him with additional fire extinguishers, and together they managed to contain the fire until the Songtan Fire Department arrived.



Speaking about the incident, Kras said, “on the morning of November 7, I was driving to work and saw black smoke covering the road. Initially, I thought someone was burning trash, but as I passed, I noticed part of the structure was on fire. I quickly turned my car around, called 119, and ran across the street to check for animals near the fire. When I heard cows screaming, I grabbed my personal fire extinguisher and began fighting the flames.”



Fire Chief Kim Seung-nam of the Songtan Fire Department commended Kras’s decisive actions, stating, “fires that spread to tents often expand quickly, engulfing the entire structure through the roof. Staff Sgt. Kras saw the fire and used a fire extinguisher from his vehicle to do his best to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading. Although the fire department arrived quickly, if not for his swift initial response, the fire would have spread to the barn, resulting in the loss of many cattle and causing significant property damage.”



Despite suffering second-degree burns to his hands and smoke inhalation, Kras stayed calm under pressure. “The fire kept spreading, so after I exhausted the first fire extinguisher, I used my hands to move burning items away from the structure,” he said. “I also communicated with the family to move the tractor, which was at risk of igniting.”



When asked about his recognition by the Songtan Fire Department, Kras reflected, “I feel slightly overwhelmed. I didn’t do this for any special attention. I did it because it felt right. If you have the ability to help someone in need, do it. Katchi Kapshida (We go together)!”



For his heroic efforts, Kras was awarded a certificate of commendation by Fire Chief Kim during the 62nd Firefighters’ Day ceremony on Nov. 9.



“It was a new experience I was thankful to be a part of,” Kras shared, as he reflected on the event. “Professionally, I feel better equipped to handle stressful situations with ease.”



Staff Sgt. Kras’ actions exemplify Eighth Army’s commitment to being a Strength of the Community and highlight the importance of Strong Alliances and Partnerships in fostering safety, trust, and collaboration with our host nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2024 Date Posted: 12.03.2024 03:32 Story ID: 486455 Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eighth Army Soldier Prevents Devastating Fire Near Pyeongtaek, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.