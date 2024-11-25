Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth Army Soldier Prevents Devastating Fire Near Pyeongtaek [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Eighth Army Soldier Prevents Devastating Fire Near Pyeongtaek

    PYEONGTAEK, SOUTH KOREA

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Avery 

    8th Army

    On November 9, 2024, during the Republic of Korea's 62nd Anniversary of National Firefighting Day, Staff Sgt. Shawn Kras, right, Eighth Army 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, was recognized for his heroic actions near Pyeongtaek. His quick thinking and bravery prevented a fire from spreading to a family home and livestock, saving lives and property while exemplifying the Eighth Army’s commitment to strong alliance, partnerships and being a strength of the community.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 21:26
    Photo ID: 8779270
    VIRIN: 241127-A-ZZ999-1004
    Resolution: 4059x2899
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Soldier Prevents Devastating Fire Near Pyeongtaek [Image 2 of 2], by SFC James Avery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eighth Army Soldier Prevents Devastating Fire Near Pyeongtaek
    Eighth Army Soldier Prevents Devastating Fire Near Pyeongtaek

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download