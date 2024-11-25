Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Second Sunrise [Image 7 of 7]

    A Second Sunrise

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Visitors at Rend Lake observe a "second sunrise" as the moon finishes passing by the sun after a total solar eclipse event. This celestial event won't happen again in the contiguous U.S. for another 20 years and brought more than 12,000 visitors from across the globe.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    VIRIN: 240408-A-GI418-1016
