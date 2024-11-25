Visitors at Rend Lake observe a "second sunrise" as the moon finishes passing by the sun after a total solar eclipse event. This celestial event won't happen again in the contiguous U.S. for another 20 years and brought more than 12,000 visitors from across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8779086
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-GI418-1016
|Resolution:
|3461x2596
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Second Sunrise [Image 7 of 7], by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.