    The Noonday Dusk [Image 6 of 7]

    The Noonday Dusk

    UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Aaron Berogan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District - MVS

    Visitors at Rend Lake stand in the park as the total solar eclipse plunges the area into darkness. This celestial event won't happen again in the contiguous U.S. for another 20 years and brought more than 12,000 visitors from across the globe.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 16:41
    Rend Lake
    Total Solar Eclipse
    St. Louis District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Solar Eclipse 2024

