Visitors at Rend Lake stand in the park as the total solar eclipse plunges the area into darkness. This celestial event won't happen again in the contiguous U.S. for another 20 years and brought more than 12,000 visitors from across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8779082
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-GI418-1003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Noonday Dusk [Image 7 of 7], by Aaron Berogan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.