Pinhole Viewing

Breanna Whitley, Natural Resource Specialist, St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, shows a Rend Lake visitor how you can make a pinhole camera with your hands to see the eclipse. A total solar eclipse occurred at Rend Lake. This event won't happen again in the contiguous U.S. for another 20 years and brought more than 12,000 visitors from across the globe.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 16:41
|Photo ID:
|8779064
|VIRIN:
|240408-A-GI418-1014
|Resolution:
|3000x4000
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
