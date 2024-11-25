Pinhole Viewing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Breanna Whitley, Natural Resource Specialist, St. Louis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, shows a Rend Lake visitor how you can make a pinhole camera with your hands to see the eclipse. A total solar eclipse occurred at Rend Lake. This event won't happen again in the contiguous U.S. for another 20 years and brought more than 12,000 visitors from across the globe.