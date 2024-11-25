Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tennessee Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion performs a flyover before the Vanderbilt Salute to Service game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. This year's game was between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt University Commodores. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)