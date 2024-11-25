Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Landon Evans 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Tennessee Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion performs a flyover before the Vanderbilt Salute to Service game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. This year's game was between the University of Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt University Commodores. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 11:29
    Photo ID: 8778371
    VIRIN: 241130-Z-KR273-3307
    Resolution: 5236x3491
    Size: 10.65 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Landon Evans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game
    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game
    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game
    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flyover
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    1-230th
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download