    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game [Image 1 of 4]

    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Landon Evans 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Vanderbilt University offensive lineman David Siegel recognizes Tennessee Army National Guardsmen as a part of the Salute to Service football game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. Vanderbilt's players wore the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment unit patch on their helmets, along with patches representing the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Tennessee Air Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)

    TAGS

    Football
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    278th Armored Cavalry Regiment
    278th ACR

