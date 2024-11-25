Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vanderbilt University offensive lineman David Siegel recognizes Tennessee Army National Guardsmen as a part of the Salute to Service football game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. Vanderbilt's players wore the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment unit patch on their helmets, along with patches representing the Tennessee Army National Guard and the Tennessee Air Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)