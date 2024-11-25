Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game [Image 2 of 4]

    Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2024

    Photo by Spc. Landon Evans 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Vanderbilt University football team recognize Tennessee National Guardsmen during the Salute to Service football game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. Running back Moni Jones, left, wore the Tennessee Army National Guard patch on his helmet, while place kicker Will Conley, right, wore the Tennessee Air Guard patch during the game. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 11:18
    Photo ID: 8778368
    VIRIN: 241130-Z-KR273-7188
    Resolution: 4426x2951
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Football
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Tennessee Air National Guard

