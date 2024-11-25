Tennessee National Guard recognized at Vanderbilt Salute to Service football game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Vanderbilt University football team recognize Tennessee National Guardsmen during the Salute to Service football game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. Running back Moni Jones, left, wore the Tennessee Army National Guard patch on his helmet, while place kicker Will Conley, right, wore the Tennessee Air Guard patch during the game. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)