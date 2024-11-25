A wreath of red and white roses, with a blue ribbon, is laid at the foot of a memorial monument by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Manda Bay, Kenya, on November 19, 2024. The wreath honors the fallen service members commemorated at the monument, which stands as a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 07:23
|Photo ID:
|8778132
|VIRIN:
|241119-Z-YU823-1316
|Resolution:
|4570x3047
|Size:
|9.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.