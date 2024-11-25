Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 5 of 5]

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A wreath of red and white roses, with a blue ribbon, is laid at the foot of a memorial monument by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Manda Bay, Kenya, on November 19, 2024. The wreath honors the fallen service members commemorated at the monument, which stands as a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

