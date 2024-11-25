Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

A member of the Kenyan military plays the bugle as part of a ceremonial tribute during a wreath-laying ceremony in Manda Bay, Kenya, on November 19, 2024. The ceremony, held prior to U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, visit to Camp Simba at Manda Bay, honors fallen service members, recognizing their sacrifice and commitment. It also symbolizes the strong partnership and mutual respect between U.S. and Kenyan forces, emphasizing shared commitment to regional security and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 07:23
|Photo ID:
|8778129
|VIRIN:
|241119-Z-YU823-1271
|Resolution:
|4692x3128
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
