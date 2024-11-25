Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 3 of 5]

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, observes a moment of silence during a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial in Manda Bay, Kenya, on November 19, 2024. The ceremony, held prior to his visit to Camp Simba at Manda Bay, honors fallen service members, recognizing their sacrifice and commitment. It also symbolizes the strong partnership and mutual respect between U.S. and Kenyan forces, emphasizing shared commitment to regional security and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)

    This work, Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jana Somero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

