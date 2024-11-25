Third Air Force commander visits expeditionary troops across East Africa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of the Third Air Force, observes a moment of silence during a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial in Manda Bay, Kenya, on November 19, 2024. The ceremony, held prior to his visit to Camp Simba at Manda Bay, honors fallen service members, recognizing their sacrifice and commitment. It also symbolizes the strong partnership and mutual respect between U.S. and Kenyan forces, emphasizing shared commitment to regional security and cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jana Somero)