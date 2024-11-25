Auxiliary Security Force training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YORKTOWN, Va. (November 22, 2024) TM2 Mark Reyno, assigned to the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, conducts building clearing training while assigned to the installation’s Auxiliary Security Force. The training was facilitated by members of the installation’s security training department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).