YORKTOWN, Va. (November 22, 2024) TM2 Mark Reyno, assigned to the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, conducts building clearing training while assigned to the installation’s Auxiliary Security Force. The training was facilitated by members of the installation’s security training department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2024 13:29
|Photo ID:
|8777635
|VIRIN:
|241122-N-TG517-7390
|Resolution:
|1926x1454
|Size:
|333.64 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Auxiliary Security Force training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 3 of 3], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.