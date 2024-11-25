Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Auxiliary Security Force training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 1 of 3]

    Auxiliary Security Force training onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, Va. (November 22, 2024) TM2 Mark Reyno, assigned to the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, conducts building clearing training while assigned to the installation’s Auxiliary Security Force. The training was facilitated by members of the installation’s security training department. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8777634
    VIRIN: 241122-N-TG517-6227
    Resolution: 1923x1430
    Size: 338.58 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Auxiliary Security Force
    Naval Security Forces
    Law Enforcement Training

