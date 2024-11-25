Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen clear the way for Gundam-22 memorial

    Airmen clear the way for Gundam-22 memorial

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin 

    353rd Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen clear branches and debris from a road leading to the Tashiro Coast in Japan, Nov. 27, 2024. On the one year anniversary of the Gundam 22 mishap, families of the fallen Airmen were brought to view a cenotaph that was erected to honor the Airmen. Members of the 18th Wing and the 353rd Special Operations Wing spent the week cleaning the surrounding area to pay respect to the fallen Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Redin)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.29.2024 23:05
    Photo ID: 8776939
    VIRIN: 241127-F-AF022-5100
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    SOCPAC
    353 SOW
    Gundam 22
    Yakushima

